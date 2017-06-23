Some Memphians lose power for third time in less than a month with Tropical Depression Cindy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Thousands of MLGW customers are still without power as we saw Tropical Depression Cindy come through Memphis. For some of these customers, it’s now the third time they’ve lost power in recent weeks.

“I got up early and all the sudden, I see the lights go out at 7 o’clock," said Alex Roiniotis.

Roiniotis says it was the third time he’s lost power in East Memphis since the Tom Lee Storm hit less than a month ago.

“I says, I can’t figure why they didn’t fix it right.”

He’s keeping a good attitude about what seems like deja-vu and is one of about 7,000 MLGW customers who lost power Friday morning as Tropical Depression Cindy made its mark on Memphis.

“I just try to read something in the house until lights come on or do something, keep active.”

On Friday, MLGW crews were out across the city trying to restore power. The number of customers affected by outages fluctuated throughout the day.

“They’re great," said Donna Williford. "I know they’re working hard. I anticipate having my power back soon.”

This is also Williford’s third time losing power in the past month.

“I think this will be addressed more quickly than the first one and then the second one was addressed more quickly but yeah, it was a little demoralizing," she said.

MLGW says it doesn’t prioritize by neighborhood, but rather starts with fixing the outages that affect the most customers at once. Areas like Fox Meadows and Parkway Village were initially the biggest ones Friday morning with outages affecting over 1,000 customers.

“I know we’re vulnerable in Memphis just because of all the trees and the above-ground power lines and I’m sure there’s a catastrophically high amount of money it would take to address that, but it might be something to consider," said Williford.

MLGW leaders said it would cost over $3 billion to move all the power lines below ground, which has remained a topic of discussion since the Tom Lee Storm.

If you need to report an outage, you’re asked to call 544-6500 and call 528-4465 to report downed power lines.