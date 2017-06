MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued severe weather warnings and watches for the WREG viewing area.

Experts said the storm created heavy rain and gusty winds around 40 mph

According to the NWS, a flash flood warning is in effect until June 24, at 12 am.

For the latest weather and news information, download the WREG app.

If you would like to submit a weather photo, email news@wreg.com or visit the WREG Facebook page.