× Rev. Dr. Fred C. Lofton passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Reverend Dr. Fred C. Lofton has passed away, his family announced on Friday.

The Pastor Emeritus of Metropolitan Baptist Church was reportedly surrounded by his wife Ida and the rest of his family when he died Thursday.

Dr. Lofton accepted the role as pastor of Metropolitan Baptist Church in 1972 and even went on to serve as the President of the Progressive National Baptist Convention.

After 29 years in the pulpit, Dr. Lofton retired in 2001.

His funeral will be held at the R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home.

They have not released any other details at this time.