Police respond to shootings in the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Memphis Police responded to two shootings in the city.

The first shooting took place at Malco Crossing near Riverdale Rd at 6:25 pm.

No injuries have been reported.

Another shooting happened at 7:01 pm at 1301 Driver St.

Police say a victim was shot and transported to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

WREG is working on these stories and will update you as new information is gathered.