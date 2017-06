MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was reportedly shot in the early morningĀ hours in Whitehaven.

Officials told WREG the incident happened around 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of Charles Drive near Raines and Elvis Presley.

Initial reports indicated the female victim was shot in the hip, but police have not confirmed that information.

They have also not released any suspect information or the victim’s condition.