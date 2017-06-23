× Officials: We’re monitoring the storm’s progress, ready to go

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Staffers at the Shelby County Office of Preparedness are monitoring the storm’s progress.

They told WREG’s Melissa Moon they have equipment and personnel on standby for the next 24 hours.

Memphis police said they are also ready to deploy resources to respond where needed.

The storm could dump one to three inches of rain in our area.

We’ll also be dealing with gusty winds.

It’s making many Memphis nervous — especially those who are still cleaning up from last month’s severe weather.

Dria Wright said she still has tarps on the roof of her Frayser home.

“I had two of my neighbors` trees, one fell onto my house, one fell into the shed.”

Over the last few days, Public Works crews across Shelby County have been working to clear clogged storm drains in an effort to prevent street flooding.

Officials are urging everyone to stay inside if possible.

If you have to get out, don’t drive through standing water.