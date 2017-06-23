Memphis police: Two teens accidentally shoot themselves in a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A teenager is recovering after police say he accidentally shot himself in Raleigh. It happened overnight and is the second incident this week in Memphis involving a teen accidentally shooting themselves.

“I ran downstairs to see what was going on and when I looked out the window and saw the cars, I was like wow, ‘I wonder what’s going on, I hope everybody’s okay,'" said one neighbor.

Neighbors in Raleigh say they were surprised to have flashing lights outside their windows as an early-morning wake-up call.

“When I woke up about 12 o’clock, I saw all those lights out there and I still didn’t know what was going on," said another neighbor.

Police say it was in response to a 14-year-old accidentally shooting himself.

“I didn’t hear anything, that’s sad though.”

Police say they got the call just before 1 a.m. at Yellowood Road and rushed the teen to LeBonheur in non-critical condition. They say the teen’s expected to be okay but aren’t providing much detail as to what happened.

Detectives say somehow he got ahold of a gun and shot himself inside the home.

“First of all, where’d you get this gun from?" asked a neighbor.

People inside the home where it took place didn’t answer the door for us when we went there on Friday, but neighbors say they’re relieved it didn’t end worse, especially considering how several kids live there.

“No child should be able to handle a gun at all anyway.”

Sadly, it’s not the only case of its kind reported this week.

On Wednesday, police say a 15-year-old accidentally shot himself at a home on Byfield Road in Whitehaven.

Officers wouldn’t provide more details on that incident either, but say the teen’s since been released from the hospital.

Both cases are a scary reminder to keep your guns locked and make sure your children understand the dangers of them.

Police say at this point, there have been no charges filed in either of these cases.