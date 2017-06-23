Memphis Gun Down Provides Safe Summer Fun for Families
The City of Memphis wants you to have a safe summer!
That’s why every Friday and Saturday night this season, special events are happening in Memphis to encourage people to put the gun down and have fun instead!
Nina Johnson from Memphis Gun Down is here with Chef Stephanie Hill.
These family-friendly events feature food, music, games and so much more!
- Summer Night Lights
- Memphis Gun Down “Safe Summer” Events
- Fridays 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- (901) 636-6281
- The Summer Night Lights Locations Are:
- Ed Rice Community Center, 2907 N. Watkins Ave. Memphis, TN 38127
- Davis Community Center, 3371 Spottswood Ave. Memphis, TN 38111
- Mcfarland Community Center, 4955 Cottonwood Rd. Memphis, TN 38118
- Twilight Basketball
- Memphis Gun Down “Safe Summer” Events
- Saturdays 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- (901) 636-6281
- The Twilight Basketball Locations are:
- Davis Community Center, 3371 Spottswood Ave. Memphis, TN 38111
- Hickory Hill Community, Center 3910 Ridgeway Rd. Memphis, TN
- Lester Community Center, 317 Tillman St. Memphis, TN 38112
- Streets Ministries, 430 Vance Ave. Memphis, TN 38126
This healthy breakfast option is easy to make and portable – you can take it to go!
And they’re fun & colorful – far from the boring cup of oatmeal or bran cereal.
You’ll simply love this low carb dish!
Happy Breakfasting!
Egg White Frittata Muffins
Serving size – 2 frittatas
Ingredients:
Turkey crumbles and/or Real bacon bits
Chopped vegetables (broccoli florets, mixed peppers, & fresh spinach)
Egg whites
Large Eggs
Salt & pepper
Shredded cheese (fat free variations)
Skim milk
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375°
Spray tin really well
In large mixing bowl, whisk together egg whites, eggs, skim milk, cheese, salt & pepper
Add vegetables evenly to each muffin tin
Pour egg mixture evenly on the vegetable mixture (approximately 1/4 per tin)
Bake 20 – 25 minutes or until puffed and golden brown
Let cool before serving