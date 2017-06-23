× Memphis Gun Down Provides Safe Summer Fun for Families

The City of Memphis wants you to have a safe summer!

That’s why every Friday and Saturday night this season, special events are happening in Memphis to encourage people to put the gun down and have fun instead!

Nina Johnson from Memphis Gun Down is here with Chef Stephanie Hill.

These family-friendly events feature food, music, games and so much more!

Summer Night Lights

Memphis Gun Down “Safe Summer” Events

Fridays 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

(901) 636-6281

The Summer Night Lights Locations Are:

Ed Rice Community Center, 2907 N. Watkins Ave. Memphis, TN 38127

2907 N. Watkins Ave. Memphis, TN 38127 Davis Community Center, 3371 Spottswood Ave. Memphis, TN 38111

3371 Spottswood Ave. Memphis, TN 38111 Mcfarland Community Center, 4955 Cottonwood Rd. Memphis, TN 38118

Twilight Basketball

Memphis Gun Down “Safe Summer” Events

Saturdays 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

(901) 636-6281

The Twilight Basketball Locations are:

Davis Community Center, 3371 Spottswood Ave. Memphis, TN 38111

3371 Spottswood Ave. Memphis, TN 38111 Hickory Hill Community, Center 3910 Ridgeway Rd. Memphis, TN

Center 3910 Ridgeway Rd. Memphis, TN Lester Community Center, 317 Tillman St. Memphis, TN 38112

317 Tillman St. Memphis, TN 38112 Streets Ministries, 430 Vance Ave. Memphis, TN 38126

This healthy breakfast option is easy to make and portable – you can take it to go!

And they’re fun & colorful – far from the boring cup of oatmeal or bran cereal.

You’ll simply love this low carb dish!

Happy Breakfasting!

Egg White Frittata Muffins

Serving size – 2 frittatas

Ingredients:

Turkey crumbles and/or Real bacon bits

Chopped vegetables (broccoli florets, mixed peppers, & fresh spinach)

Egg whites

Large Eggs

Salt & pepper

Shredded cheese (fat free variations)

Skim milk

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°

Spray tin really well

In large mixing bowl, whisk together egg whites, eggs, skim milk, cheese, salt & pepper

Add vegetables evenly to each muffin tin

Pour egg mixture evenly on the vegetable mixture (approximately 1/4 per tin)

Bake 20 – 25 minutes or until puffed and golden brown

Let cool before serving