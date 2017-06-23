× Mayor: Crews to make second pass through city to collect debris

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City crews are close to completing the first phase of debris pickup following the storms Memorial Day weekend, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland posted on Friday.

On Facebook, the mayor said the second pass will begin on July 3.

He asked that all citizens help them speed up the process by bringing their debris to the curbside as quickly as possible.

In addition, they urged everyone to follow “relaxed” guidelines:

Tree and brush debris should be less than five feet in length and 13 inches in diameter

Keep debris and regular trash separate

Drivers should allow at least 10 feet between their car and debris so crews can have easy access to debris

Do not place debris within five feet of any fixed structures

The second phase of debris pickup should be completed by August 1.