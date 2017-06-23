Marshall County residents survey damage after reportedly seeing funnel cloud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED BANKS, Miss.-- As the rain fell Friday people in Marshall County, Mississippi are surveying the damage after witnesses reported seeing a funnel cloud.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed if a tornado did touch down but WREG discovered a path of destruction.

Whipping winds toppled trees.

On Friday Suzanne Watkins looks at the 15 to 20 trees damaged on her property off Watkins Road in Red Banks Mississippi.

"All these trees and it came across and there’s a cedar tree and it took the top off of it," she explained.

The ominous, dark clouds were caught on video.

Watkins’ porch surveillance cameras captured the storms power as it blew through.

At Watkins' home sharp, splintered wood shows the force of what many describe as a funnel cloud.

"My husband said when he walked out on the back porch he was trying to open the door and he thought it was locked but it was the suction I guess from the winds," said Watkins.

Not far away on Skating Rink Road Brooks Brownlee described what he saw when he stepped outside Thursday night.

"A loud noise hit the building. When I came out of the office was standing under an awning looking at it. Thousands of leaves were swirling in a vortex as it was sucking them up," said Brownlee.

Marshall County’s Emergency Management Director said the National Weather Service has not been to Red Banks yet to confirm if a tornado touched down.

He also said thankfully there were no reported injuries.

Something Watkins is grateful for too.

"Just lucky that it wasn’t two or three feet further up. We would’ve had damage to our house.”