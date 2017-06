× Juvenile shot, rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital.

The shooting happened on Yellowwood Road around 12:30 a.m. near border between Memphis and Bartlett.

WREG was told the call came in as an accidental shooting, but police have not released any other details.

However, we do know the victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.