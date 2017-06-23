× Home fire caused due to not having a working smoke alarm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed the house fire on Robin Hood Ln was caused because of not having a working smoke alarm.

MFD responded to a house fire at 1480 Robin Hood Ln on Friday.

Firefighters said heavy fire was visible from the single story wood-framed home and went to work immediately.

The twelve piece crew worked on the fire for fifteen minutes before it was brought under control.

No reports of injuries from the fire.

MFD said the cause of the fire was due to faulty electrical wiring near the porch light fixture.

A total of $25,000 structure and $5,000 contents damage as a result of the smoke, fire and water.

MFD invites everyone to maintain a working smoke alarm in their homes.

A few things to remember are to check your smoke alarms once a month and change your battery when you change your clocks.

City of Memphis residents may apply for a free smoke alarm online or contact the Fire Museum of Memphis at (901) 636-5650