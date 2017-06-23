× Holly Bobo’s accused killer appears in court

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Zach Adams, one of the men accused of killing nursing student Holly Bobo, appeared in court for a pretrial hearing on Friday.

During the hearing, the prosecution announced they discovered a new gun that would be entered as evidence once the official trial gets underway July 10.

WTVF’s Chris Conte tweeted attorneys didn’t explain how they were able to connect the weapon to the suspect.

State has apparently found a new gun that they intend to introduce as evidence during Zach Adam's trial #hollybobo — Chris Conte (@NC5_ChrisConte) June 23, 2017

The defense immediately motioned the judge for a delay in the case based on the new evidence, but the request was denied.

A second motion to throw out evidence concerning the suspect’s alleged connection to gang activity was also denied, WBBJ reported.

A motion to quash certain evidence including alleged gang affiliation for Dylan Adams, has been overruled #HollyBobo pic.twitter.com/Kakz0THUoq — Mandy Hrach (@WBBJ7Mandy) June 23, 2017

Bobo went missing in April 2011 after her brother told authorities he saw her go into the woods with a man dressed in camouflage.

Her remains were discovered three years later near Adams’ home.

Two other men — John Dylan Adams and Jason Autry– were also charged with the woman’s murder.

All three pleaded not guilty.

However, in a motion discovered by WKRN back in March, Autry reportedly confessed to taking part in Bobo’s kidnapping, rape and murder in early 2017.

It’s unclear if he received a plea deal, but the judge did confirm during the pre-trial hearing that at least five individuals had been given immunity.

The trial for Dylan Adams has not been scheduled.