Frayser family indicted in 78-year-old’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser family was indicted in the death of an elderly man, who police said was beaten, tied up and left in his home for days.

James and Lisa Buchanan were charged with multiple crimes including first-degree murder during a kidnapping and aggravated burglary, especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

Their 25-year-old son, Steven Buchanan, was indicted as being an accessory after the fact.

All three are accused in the death of Paul Maher who was found inside his home in the 3900 block of Print in December 2015.

The 78-year-old had been beaten, tied up with duct tape and rope, and was unable to speak.

He had not had access to food or water for days.

First responders rushed him to a local hospital, but he didn’t make it.

James Buchanan reportedly knew the elderly man lived alone after he was hired to perform housework.

He, along with his wife and son, confessed to breaking into the home, assaulting the victim and then stealing his car, weapons and cash.

The two older Buchanans were denied bond.

Their son is currently being held on $20,000 bond.