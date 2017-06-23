× Former correctional officer faces multiple charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Special Agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of former Moore County correctional officer.

Shane Hopkins, who is no longer employed by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, has been charged with five counts of Sexual Contact with an inmate, and 20 counts of Official Misconduct.

TBI Special Agents released that they arrested Hopkins and booked him into the Moore County Jail.

TBI Special Agents began looking into a correctional officer with the agency who was having sexual contact with inmates at the jail at the request of the 17th District Attorney General Rob Carter.

In a release, the TBI said they discovered that Hopkins did have sexual contact with a female inmate between January and May of 2017.

His bond is set at $50,000.