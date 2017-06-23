× Flood Watch, Warnings issued as Cindy makes its way to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for several counties in Arkansas.

Lee, St. Francis, and Cross counties are all under the warning until 8:45 a.m.

The agency said radar indicates two to four inches has fallen in the past three hours.

As the storms continue to roll through the area, an additional one to three inches is possible.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Mid-South until Friday evening.

A Flash Flood Watch means conditions could develop that lead to flash flooding in certain areas.

WREG’s Todd Demers said what’s left of the storm will produce brief heavy rain periods that could produce anywhere from one to three inches.

It could also create trouble of roadways with reduced visibility and slippery conditions.

The National Weather Service said the remnants may also produce tornadoes.

As the storm rolls through, WREG will continue to keep you updated online and on-air with the latest weather information.

