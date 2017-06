× Bartlett police ask for assistance to identify suspect

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett Police released a picture of a suspect using a stolen credit card at an ATM.

Police say he used the card at the First Bank located at 8398 Stage Rd.

The card was stolen from a car at the Malco Theater on HWY 64.

If you have any information regarding this suspect contact Detective May at 901-385-5529 ext. 2110