72-year-old woman robbed and shot, daughter calls attackers “cowards”

MEMPHIS, Tenn.-- A 72-year-old woman is recovering after she was shot in the hip Friday morning.

Memphis Police officers are searching for the two men responsible who got away with her purse.

The victim’s daughter, Karen Ellis Clay, told WREG her mother was on her way to work when she was attacked near her Whitehaven home off East Raines Road and Elvis Presley.

"You got to be a coward to target an old lady," said Ellis Clay.

She said her mother, Eula Ellis, is recovering at the hospital after she was shot in the hip near her home off Charles Drive in Whitehaven before 6 Friday morning.

"My mom don’t bother anyone she goes to work and she does her job and she comes home. Probably someone who had been watching her all the time.”

Ellis Clay said her mom was on her way to work walking to a bus stop when she was attacked.

"She said there was a truck coming down the street and she went up in their driveway and then it went down and it turned around right up in here. It came back and the guy got out and ran toward her real fast and she was up on the people’s porch and started screaming and he snatched her bag. He started dragging her and he shot her. She said he shot three times."

The men took off and incredibly Ellis was able to make it back to her house to get help.

"I got that phone call, my phone went off and I instantly knew something was wrong," said Ellis Clay.

"I mean how much money do you think she had walking to the bus stop?” she added.

While she’s thankful her mother will be OK, Karen is warning others.

"If you’ve got to go to the bus stop early in the morning or you’re out walking just have somebody with you.”