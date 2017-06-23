Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Theft charges dropped for former Tennessee Representative Curry Todd.

The charges were dropped today due to Mark Lovell not showing up to a hearing Friday said a Spokesman to the District Attorney's office.

Todd was originally arrested in August of 2016 for stealing election signs of his opponent worth $500 or less.

The Spokesman said the case could still go to a grand jury.

In 2012, he was indicted by a Nashville Grand Jury on DUI and handgun charges.

Police said he was drunk and had a loaded handgun in the SUV he was driving during a traffic stop.

He pleaded guilty.