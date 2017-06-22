Woman shot in back walking home from store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman is recovering in the hospital after she was shot in the back by a stray bullet walking home from the grocery store Wednesday night.

The victim, her daughter and two other women were walking in the 2400 block of Douglass Avenue in Orange Mound just before 11 p.m. when several cars pulled up and bullets began ringing out.

“One young lady, she told me that bullets bypassed her leg, and she heard them and felt the little – I guess the little particles,” said Jafarris Miller, who lives just blocks from where the shooting took place.

Witnesses told police the shooting started when a passenger in a grey Kia Soul started firing at a man driving a Jeep.

“I’m very disappointed that whoever did it could have took my son’s life, could have took the other person’s life. They need to stop the violence. Stop the killing, stop the shooting round here,” said Loretha Ayers, whose son was driving the Jeep.

Bullets also struck a parked Mustang, and a WREG crew spotted two shell casings when they visited the scene Thursday afternoon.

Tarvis Falkner, a longtime friend of the victim, said the victim’s daughter went door to door trying to get help after her mother was shot.

“I think maybe three or four doors just right in here, ‘Could y’all help? Could y’all help?’” said Falkner. “Man, them folks didn’t even come to the door to call the ambulance.”

People we spoke to said they wish more of their neighbors would step in to help next time.

Better yet, they wish there wasn’t a next time.

“I don’t have a problem diving in a bush. I’m scared to death,” said Detrick Hammer, who moved to Orange Mound two years ago from California.

It’s a feeling Falkner knows only too well.

Eight bullets left him paralyzed from the waist down 21 years ago.

“Bullets don’t have no name, or they don’t know where they’re going,” he said.

According to police, none of the women got a good look at the shooter or shooters.