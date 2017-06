× Tornado Warning issued for Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Take cover, Marshall County!

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for north-central Marshall County. It lasts until 7 p.m. Thursday.

People in that area are at risk for damage to mobile homes, roofs and vehicles.

A severe thunderstorm produced a tornado over Red Banks, according to the NWS. It was moving northeast at 20 mph.