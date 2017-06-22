× Teens fight back after home invasion suspect breaks in, shoots friend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A home invasion suspect is behind bars thanks to the bravery of a group of Tennessee teens.

Calvin Carter III allegedly forced his way into the Chattanooga home by holding one person at gunpoint before shooting Shawn Feeney in the leg.

WTVC sat down with the teens who said when they saw a chance to take action and they did.

“As soon as he turned around, that’s whenever I just decided to grab him because he didn’t have the gun out yet and I didn’t want the gun up and pointing at people,” said Feeney.

“He had bitten me, it originally happened after I got shot. One of my friends came him and we took him down to the ground and while that was going on, my arm was just too close, he bit down.”

That’s when Tucker Williams jumped on the man’s chest and urged the suspect to calm down.

“I was telling him like, please quit moving .The police are on the way. It’s over already, like, there’s no need to struggle anymore.”

But Carter didn’t listen.

Instead, he continued to swing at the teens and even grabbed at their shirts trying to get free.

Williams admitted to hitting him twice across the face.

They were able to hold Carter down until police arrived.

“I really don’t regret my decision,” Feeney said. “I’d do it all over again because if that gun could have left his waistband then who knows, it would have been pointing it at everybody in places that really could hurt them.”

Carter was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment and especially aggravated burglary.