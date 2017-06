MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — WREG is learning about damage from the storm that passed through Marshall County.

The National Weather Service reported a thunderstorm produced a tornado over Red Banks. The NWS still needs to survey the area to confirm whether it was indeed a tornado.

WREG’s Stacy Jacobson spoke with a farmer in Red Banks who described a funnel cloud going through his piece of land in about two minutes time. It left behind tree damage in its wake.