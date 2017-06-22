× Police: Blytheville pair arrested after fight over car escalates

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Authorities released more information Thursday following a reported domestic violence incident in Blytheville over the weekend.

According to the police report, Shaterrika Merriweather and Remius Thompson were both arrested after officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Summit.

The pair were reportedly in the front yard shouting at each other when police arrived on the scene Sunday.

A witness said he was pulling into his driveway when Merriweather called him over the scene.

She claimed Thompson was trying to take her car.

The encounter quickly escalated with Merriweather allegedly hitting the man across the face and then going inside to retrieve a handgun.

On Wednesday, WREG spoke to the witness who said he was forced to wrestle the woman to the ground in order to deescalate the situation.

Police said the gun had been reported stolen in Mississippi County.

Merriweather was charged with aggravated assault, theft by receiving and obstructing government operations when she gave authorities a fake name.

Thompson was also taken into custody and charged with theft by receiving.

