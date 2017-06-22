× Police: Mississippi bank teller murdered, suspect dead

MANTACHIE, Miss. — Two women are dead following an incident inside a bank in Mantachie, Mississippi.

Witnesses claimed the suspect, Ashlee Smith, had a gun drawn when she entered the Farmers & Merchants Bank and began shooting early Wednesday morning.

The 28-year-old reportedly fired multiple shots, hitting Judy Guin — one of two tellers at work at the time.

Several news stations have reported the incident appears to be a failed bank robbery, but authorities told The Itawamba County Times it appears Smith didn’t take anything from the bank before jumping into her car and driving away.

She would eventually led police on a chase before she died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson told WTVA.