× Police investigating dognapping that happened while man was walking dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Someone stole a man’s dog in North Memphis.

The 65-year-old dog owner said he was walking his pet dog, Snow, around 8 a.m. Wednesday in front of Humes Preparatory Academy on Manassas Street.

The owner said he took Snow off his leash so the dog could relieve himself, and when Snow was coming back, a man drove up and grabbed him.

There isn’t a good description of the suspect, but he drove away in a gray Nissan sedan with a drive-out license plate.

Snow is a 90-pound, brown-over-white American pit bull. Call police if you see him.