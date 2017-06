× Police file charges in Whitehaven homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Homicide charges have been filed following an overnight shooting in Whitehaven.

Police identified the suspect as Terry Sullivan.

He has been charged with reckless homicide after shots were fired in the 4800 block of Rickard Road Wednesday evening.

The victim was discovered on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the Regional Medical Center from his injury.