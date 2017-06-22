× One person dead, another injured following overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating two separate overnight shootings that left one person dead and another injured.

The first happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 4800 block of Rickard Road in Whitehaven.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center, but later died from his injuries.

Authorities have not released any suspect information.

Less than an hour later, a shooting was also reported in the Cherokee neighborhood.

A 28-year-old was rushed from the 1500 block of Railton Road to the Regional Medical Center.

No additional information was released.

If you can help in either of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.