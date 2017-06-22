× Olive Branch Police warn about suspicious people trying to lure young girls

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Olive Branch Police are warning of stranger danger.

Police issued the warning of suspicious people targeting young girls, trying to lure them into their vehicles.

Officers said there have been some cases reported at Olive Branch City Park by the dog park.

According to a post on their Facebook page OBPD say suspicious men target females, following them as they leave.

Police did not say if anyone has been hurt in their Facebook post.

However this isn’t the only place they’ve had issues.

Not far from the park on Chickasaw Drive, a 10-year-old girl was targeted.

It’s unclear if this case is related to the reports in the park.

Officers said a male and female attempted to lure a 10-year-old girl into their vehicle.

The girl was outside playing off Chickasaw Drive.

Ashley McClure’s daughter often plays with the girl.

“I just heard that a car pulled up and tried to get one of the little girls into the car. And she knew to run away and she went and got her family member and they came out and they scared them away,” explained McClure.

Thankfully the quick thinking girl, who did the right thing, wasn’t hurt. She said police have picked up their presence in the neighborhood, next to two schools.

“They’ve kinda been surveying the area to make sure everything is OK,” she explained.

The description of the wanted vehicle is vague. However officers said the suspicious people were driving a blue, four door Chevy car.

Those in the subdivision keeping look out.

“I keep my eyes and hears open and so I like to be aware of what’s going on,” said another woman.

McClure says the scare was a reminder for her daughters not to talk to strangers too.

“We had the conversation yesterday what to do for sure, absolutely and they know. There’s a lot of kids out here and so we’re definitely going to make sure we’re always out here with them and make sure we’re extra cautious and extra observant of everything.”

Police say to report any suspicious activity call 662-895-4111.