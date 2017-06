× Multi-car crash slows traffic at I-240, Bill Morris Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash involving multiple commuters has caused traffic to slow near I-240 and Bill Morris Parkway.

According to TDOT, the crash happened on the ramp from westbound Bill Morris Parkway to I-240 westbound.

Traffic in the area is backed up to Kirby Parkway.

For the latest traffic information, click here.