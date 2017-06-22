× MPD investigating officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are investigating a shooting involving one of their own officers.

The shooting happened just before midnight Wednesday night near Jackson Ave. and Manassas St. in North Memphis.

Police say the officer was on patrol when he spotted suspicious activity outside Twins World Market.

When the officer stopped and investigated, he interrupted an armed robbery in progress.

Police say the three suspects and the officer exchanged fire — but no one was injured.

The suspects managed to escape during the shooting and police are still looking for them.

They’re asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.