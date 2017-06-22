× Mid-South to see remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South is preparing as Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall early Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, we’ll see the heaviest remnants of the storm Thursday afternoon into Friday evening, prompting the agency to issue a Flash Flood Watch for the entire area.

Rainfall amounts could be anywhere from three to five inches.

Everyone is urged to plan ahead: get gas for your vehicle, charge up your portable devices, be ready for power outages Friday and have a flood safety plan in place before the storm hits.

Drivers are also urged to use caution when traveling during periods of heavy rain.

If you come across a flooded area, do not drive through it.

The Shelby County Office of Preparedness said six inches of water is all it takes for you to lose control of your vehicle.

Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall Thursday in southwestern Louisiana.