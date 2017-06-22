Memphis crews, community leaders prepare for Tropical Depression Cindy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Although Cindy has been downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression, the Mid-South is preparing for the damage it could cause.

Crews in Memphis have been out getting ready for the potential heavy rains, and so are homeowners and community members.

City workers were out on Thursday cleaning storm drains to prevent potential flash flooding and standing water on the streets.

If possible, homeowners are also encouraged to clean any storm drains, gutters and downspouts nearby before any flooding can happen.

Dria Wright says one thought quickly came to mind when she heard the forecast: “First of all, rain rain go away."

She still has tarps on her roof from the Tom Lee Storm.

“I had two of my neighbors’ trees, one fell onto my house, one fell into the shed.”

She says this time around, she can only hope the tarps are tightly secured and try to move her cars and items away from any trees that might fall.

“There’s not really too many places you can get away from that around here," she said.

City officials say they have storm equipment and personnel on standby for the next 24 hours, and Memphis police say they’re ready to deploy resources to respond where needed.

In the unfortunate event damage is caused, some community members are also prepared to help.

“[We have] water, we’ve got food, we’ve got plenty of sauces and food that you don’t have to cook on the stove if you don’t have power," said Pastor Charlie Caswell.

Pastor Caswell says after helping out with Tom Lee storm destruction, they’re eager to do it again at Union Grove Baptist Church.

“If something happens, continue to seek us out so we can be there for them," he said.

He says as long as we all step up to help each other, we can get through anything.