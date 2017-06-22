× Man found guilty of beating 3-year-old son to death sentenced to 50 years in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father convicted of murdering his 3-year-old son back in September 2015 was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison.

Terry Patterson, 49, was found guilty in February of all counts including aggravated child abuse, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated child neglect, second-degree murder and aggravated child endangerment.

Court documents obtained by WREG revealed Patterson told police he hit Josiah “Joe Joe” Patterson on the head “multiple times with his fist” and “with a belt on his abdomen” after the toddler spit out his food on the kitchen table. The affidavit also noted following the beating Patterson left Josiah alone to go pick up his girlfriend. It noted the girlfriend encouraged Patterson to take the child to the hospital, but that didn’t happen.

The next morning, Patterson originally said he found the child unresponsive on the couch. The Memphis Fire Department transported Josiah to the hospital by ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Patterson’s 50-year sentence does not include a possibility for parole.