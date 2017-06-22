Local leading the charge in keeping Binghampton neighborhood clean

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --Selman Street in Binghampton is getting a makeover and leading the charge in keeping the street clean is Rayo Johnson.

"I think Rayo's community spirit is a leading light for all of us."

Ted Norman with the organization Ant-Lion has been rehabbing houses on the street for over a year.

"And so we found that here we were surrounded by blight and we had a really bright person leading the way and putting a lot back into the community."

Troy Harrell, the foreman for the organization, said Rayo was one of the first people he met when they started working.

"He was out there cleaning up and nobody told him or asked him to. He just did it on his own."

Now they said they depend on Rayo's can-do attitude to maintain the progress they've made in turning the neighborhood around.

"He maintains them for us whether it be cleaning out the gutters or raking the leaves and how he's helping us build things."

Five homes on Selman Street have been remodeled so far.

Rayo said he takes pride in the work he does in his community and appreciates being recognized for his efforts.

"Rayo you do good work."

There is still much work to do in the area and the street, but that's okay.

"As long as everybody sticks together and cleans up their own little neighborhoods it's going to be a wonderful thing for everybody."

Rayo is doing his part and now it's up to others to sweep out the trash and welcome a new look and new standard in the neighborhood.

If you have an idea for Bright Spot, contact Markova Reed here.