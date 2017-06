× Gunshot victim arrives at fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot.

Police said the 36-year-old showed up to the fire station in the 2200 block of Chelsea Avenue.

He had a gunshot wound and was taken to Regional Medical Center, police said. He is in critical condition.

It’s unclear at this time where the shooting happened.

Police don’t have any information on a suspect.