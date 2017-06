× Gun pulled during road rage incident on Highway 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn . — A couple driving on the Bill Morris Parkway say they became victims of road rage and their lives were threatened.

They were driving near Winchester when a black Ford F-250 cut them off.

The driver honked her horn, but suddenly a second pickup truck was there and the two vehicles tried to block her car in.

The driver of the black truck then flashed a gun at them.

They got off the highway and called police.