Crittenden County NAACP yet to receive check following legal victory

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. -- It is a court case that has pitted a local chapter of the NAACP against its parent organization, and now the Crittenden County, Arkansas, chapter is claiming victory. But before celebrating, they still have to get paid.

The Crittenden County NAACP has been embroiled in a legal battle for six years, and now they are finally close to getting a $117,000 check in damages.

"Our attorney has the check and he has had it for some time, we don't have it," said Shabaka Afrika, the Crittenden County NAACP president.

Two years ago, the chapter won a legal fight against the national NAACP after the Crittenden County chapter accused the state of dirty dealings and tried to control the local chapter’s elections.

In April, the Arkansas appeals court upheld the 2015 decision, but two months later, the Crittenden County NAACP doesn’t have that money in hand.

"The check is made out to the Crittenden County NAACP for $100,000 plus $17,000 in interest," said Afrika.

WREG made a phone call to their attorney. Attorney Roy Lewellen would only say that without written permission he couldn't tell us why the chapter hasn't been able to get the check. In the meantime Afrika says not getting the money continues to hurt the chapter.

"We don't have 100 members now because all of this in undermining our efforts to get membership and it's scaring people away," said Afrika.

Afrika vows to continue to fight until they get their settlement in hand.