Consumer Alert: How to protect your identity while on vacation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When you’re away on vacation you tend to think about protecting your home, but experts say you should also do the same for your identity.

Here are some ways to stay cyber safe over the summer:

Lock down your login

Experts said it’s not enough to just have passwords anymore.

Consumers should consider using stronger authentication, like one time, unique codes you can get through apps.

Keep a clean machine

This means making sure all devices are updated with the latest anti-virus software.

Bolt your digital doors

Make sure all your devices are password protected, or use a security feature like a finger swipe or thumb print.

While you’re on the road, you want to be careful with downloading apps, especially those related to your location.

Experts also said it’s a good idea to stay off public wi-fi.

The Better Business Bureau reported the internet in hotels, restaurants and even airports usually have very poor security, making it easier for the bad guys to get your information.

They also suggested social media users refrain from posting about their vacation until after the get back.

Thieves could see the posting and target your home while you’re away.

For more tips, visit the BBB’s website.