2 Tennessee men charged with murder in drug overdose death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are facing murder charges in connection with the overdose death of a Tennessee man who had used heroin and other drugs.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Wednesday that Gregory Blockman and Tommy Armstrong have been indicted on second-degree murder and drug charges in the death of 28-year-old Christopher Holley in August.

Prosecutors say Armstrong drove Holley to Blockman’s house to buy heroin. Authorities say Holley used the heroin and then became unconscious.

Investigators say Armstrong drove Holley to a hospital, then left.

Holley died. An autopsy report listed the cause of death as acute heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol intoxication.

Online court records do not indicate if Blockman has a lawyer. Armstrong’s lawyer, Leslie Ballin, said he is confident a jury will find him not guilty.