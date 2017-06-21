× Woman who killed two middle schoolers in DUI crash out of prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fifteen years after Christina Morgan hit and killed two middle school students and seriously hurt a third while drunk driving, she’s walking free.

Morgan was drunk when in 2002 she drove up on a sidewalk and hit the Southwind Middle School students, killing Edgar Akpotu and Malcolm Williams.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections confirmed she was released from prison Wednesday afternoon.

Morgan had been sentenced to 22 years in prison after she made a plea bargain in 2003, but according to TDOC, she earned several credits while in prison that subtracted from her time and led to the early release.

She had been denied parole a few times prior to her release.