Tropical Storm Cindy blamed in 10-year-old’s death

FORT MORGAN, Al. — Strong winds from Tropical Storm Cindy are reportedly to blame in the death of a 10-year-old child in Fort Morgan, Alabama.

According to WKRG, the little boy suffered severe facial trauma after possibly being injured by debris from the storm.

It’s the first death believed to be related to the storm system that is expected to make landfall Thursday morning.

At least 17 million people are under a tropical storm warning from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the Alabama-Florida border, said CNN meteorologist Michael Guy.

From East Texas to southern Mississippi, Cindy is expected to drop 3-6 inches of rain and some isolated areas could see up to 12 inches of rain.

Between Wednesday and Thursday morning, the storm could bring up to 12 inches of rain to some areas between Texas and Louisiana.

Coastal flooding has shut down roads and very well could be life-threatening, the National Weather Service said.

In Mississippi, the city of Biloxi declared a state of emergency saying it’s one of the areas in the state with the greatest risk of flooding. Residents in nearby counties were also offered sandbags.

“It’s kind of like a slow-motion disaster for us now. It’s not wind, it’s rain we’re concerned about,” said Greg Flynn with the Mississippi Emergency Management Service.