TBI: Short pursuit leads to shooting of Franklin man

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation into a deadly deputy-involved shooting that happened in Williamson County along I-65 Tuesday.

It all started when a Franklin police officer spotted a vehicle reported stolen shortly after 9:30 a.m.

When they tried to pull the car over, the driver, David Creson, reportedly refused to stop, leading to a chase.

After a brief pursuit, authorities said they called it off.

Less than an hour later, a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the same vehicle and tried once more to pull the suspect over.

Another pursuit continued until they reached the I-65 overpass at Petonsville Road.

It was at that point, Creson allegedly jumped out of the car, brandished a weapon and was shot.

Only one of the two deputies on the scene fired their gun.

One of the responding deputies injured his leg during the incident, however, authorities told the media he was not shot.

Creson died from his injuries.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, special agents confirmed that at the time of his death, Creson had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

The deputies involved have not been identified by the TBI as is customary during an investigation.