New Wednesday evening farmers market coming to Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Farmers Market has announced the creation of a new marketplace in the downtown area.

MFM2 will be held every Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Court Square in Downtown Memphis starting June 28.

Just like on the weekends, residents will be able to purchase fresh produce and other goodies from local farmers.

“This is a great opportunity for our Downtown workforce, residents and visitors to experience fresh food shopping just steps from their offices, homes and hotels,” Terence Patterson, president and CEO of Downtown Memphis Commission, said. “And with the Court Square location, we hope this market becomes a regular Wednesday stop for Downtowners and Uptowners.”

In addition to produce, vendors will be selling handmade pottery, various artisan products, floral arrangements and a wide selection of meats, baked goods, soaps and other household items.

MFM2 will accept SNAP benefits.