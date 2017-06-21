Neighbors thankful after good Samaritan wrestles gun away from upset woman in Blytheville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. -- Neighbors in Blytheville, Arkansas, are thankful after a good Samaritan acted quickly and stepped in to wrestle a gun away from an upset woman.

It happened in broad daylight in a front lawn on Sunday.

Witnesses said it started as a fight between the man and woman and could’ve turned into something much worse.

Sarah Gordon said she was enjoying Sunday afternoon with her family when suddenly, she saw flashing lights zip through her Blytheville neighborhood.

“As soon as I saw the police pull up, I was like uh, I’m going back inside because I had [my son] with me," said Gordon.

She said she later found out the incident down the street started like many of them do:

“On a weekly basis, we hear neighbors screaming, hollering [and] throwing a fit.”

But witnesses said this one escalated after a couple was fighting in their front lawn with the woman hitting the man.

“It doesn’t really shock me, but it surprises me a little bit," said neighbor Elmer Green.

A neighbor on the way home from church said he then saw the woman go inside the house and come back out with a gun. The neighbor, who wants to remain anonymous, said he quickly intervened and wrestled the woman to the ground to get the gun away from her.

“I’m extremely thankful that he did because I know some people unfortunately can’t intervene or if they do intervene, they get hurt," said Gordon. "I’m just glad he got away from it safely.”

Neighbors watched as officers took the woman into custody and said the man in the case was also arrested because police told them the gun was his and it was stolen.

Many families on the street told WREG they’re grateful for the person who decided to jump in before anyone could possibly pull that trigger.

“You’ve got some people that when they point a gun, they intend to use it -- these days and times anyway," said Green.

We reached out to the Blytheville Police Department to get more information on the specific charges these two people face but have not heard back yet.