MPD investigating shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in Hickory Hill.

The shooting happened just after midnight Wednesday morning in the 6800 block of Birch Run Lane near Riverdale Road.

At least one person was taken to the hospital but so far, police haven’t released any details about what happened.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about this shooting.