Local pastors to call for end to ‘senseless’ killings, resolution in 2-year-old’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis pastors will be coming together on Wednesday to urge those responsible for the death of a local 2-year-old to come forward.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

So far, the investigation into Laylah Washington’s death has turned up very little information, with police saying their best lead in the murder is surveillance video of the suspect’s car.

Laylah’s mother told police her toddler was in the car when she told some guys to stop driving crazy in a parking lot on Winchester almost two weeks ago.

Those men were caught on camera following the family onto Kirby from Winchester seconds before they opened fire, shooting little Laylah in the head.

She died from her injuries.

Just last week, WREG’s Jessica Gertler spoke to New Direction Senior Pastor Stacy Spencer who said something has to change.

“I think we’ve got to change the culture in our community. This snitching policy, there’s also honor amongst thieves,” he said.

As a father, he’s torn up about this senseless violence.

“There was a time children were off limits. This is against every kind of code: street code, human code,” he said.