Gunfire wakes up Hickory Hill neighborhood, no one hurt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Hickory Hill resident says the gunplay hits too close to home. That’s after shell casings ended up in his living room.

"That’s scary because I have grandchildren, two of them especially like sitting in that particular spot," said William Mack.

This morning Mack found bullet holes through his window shutters and curtains, and he even found the shell that created the hole.

"It was like a volley of shots, everybody was letting everyone else know they had guns too, just a lot of shots," said Mack.

Mack says it started around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Birch Run Lane, with one shot that sounded like it was right in front of his house. That shot triggered more shots from other people, and he says he watched it all unfold from his porch.

"Like a war zone, sounded like a war zone," added Mack.

Mack is talking about drive-by shooters firing down his street and speeding away.

"It’s been a while since we had any sort of action like that."

He says besides the one shot that landed in his home, a neighbor’s SUV window was shot out, and he says there’s no telling what else was hit as bullets sprayed throughout the neighborhood.

Thankfully, aside from some property damage, no one was hurt in the exchange of gunfire.