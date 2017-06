MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing 35-year-old woman.

Authorities said Elizabeth Gordon was discharged from Methodist Central Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

When her ride showed up, she was nowhere to be found.

Police said they are concerned because she is bipolar, paranoid schizophrenic, and is known to be violent.

If you see Gordon, call Memphis police at (901) 545-2677.