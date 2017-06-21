× Britax recalls more than 200,000 car seats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Britax has launched a massive recall of some of its child safety seats.

The company is recalling some 200,000 car seats because the chest clip could break, which poses a choking hazard to young children.

The recalled seats come from three separate travel systems with hundreds of model numbers.

The travel systems affected are the B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and the BOB B-Safe 35.

Britax says it will notify owners and provide a replacement chest clip marked “PC”, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin June 21. In the meantime, owners can contact Britax at 1-833-474-7016 or visit www.bsafe35clip.com.

Customers can also email the company at Stroller.Recall@britax.com.

The following model numbers are affected:

B-Safe 35 & Travel Systems

E1A183F, E1A185M, E1A185P, E1A186R, E1A203F, E1A205M, E1A205P, E1A206X, E1A206Z, E1A207E, E9LU65V, E9LU66X, E9LU66Z, E9LU67D, E9LU67E, EXA185M, S02063600, S02063700, S03803400, S03803500, S03803700, S03803800, S03803900, S04144400, S04144500, S04144600, S04145000, S04402800, S04884200, S04884300, S04975600, S04978900, S05260200, S06020300, S06020400, S06020500, S06020600, S06020700, S06020800, S06020900, S06147100, S921800, E1A193F, E1A195M, E1A195P, E1A196X, E1A196Z, E9LV16R, E9LV17D, S04144700, S04144800, S04144900, S04183700, S04183800, S04437700, S04884400, S04884500, S06051400, S06051500, S06051600, S06051700, S06051800, E1A233F, E1A235M, E1A235P, E1A236X

Warranty Replacement Part: S03421600

B-Safe 35 Elite & Travel Systems

E1A215T, E1A215U, E1A216P, E1A221Q, E1A225C, E1A225U, E1A226L, E9LS51Q, E9LS56C, E9LS56L, E9LS57F, E9LS57G, E9LS57H, EXA216L, S01298600, S02063800, S02063900, S02064000, S04281200, S04281300, S04628500, S06018800, S06020000, S06020200, S92370, E9LV21Q, E9LV26C, E9LV26L, E9LV27F, E9LV27G, E9LV2Q8, S01298700, S04184000, S06051300, E9LT15U, E9LT16C, E9LT16L

BOB B-Safe 35 by Britax

E9LT34A, E9LT34C, E9LT35X, EXLT34A, E9LT54A, E9LT54C, E9LT55X

NOTE: No other products are included in this recall. If your Britax product has a different model number than listed in the chart or it was manufactured before November 1, 2015 or after May 31, 2017, it is NOT included in this recall.

